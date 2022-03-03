Motorsport

NASCAR's Hendrick Motorsports is giving $2k for every led lap to Ukraine

03 March 2022 - 07:36 By Reuters
Kyle Larson on track during the NASCAR Cup Series Wise Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway on February 27, 2022 in Fontana, California.
Image: James Gilbert/Getty Images

Hendrick Motorsports is set to make a sizeable donation in an effort to help Ukraine, which was invaded by neighbouring Russia last week.

In addition to a $200,000 (roughly R3m) pledge to Samaritan's Purse, the race team also will donate $2,000 (roughly R30,702) for each lap led by its four drivers in Sunday's Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas. Hendrick Motorsports consists of drivers Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, William Byron and Alex Bowman.

“Like the rest of the world, our family has watched the worsening crisis in Ukraine with shock and sadness,” team owner Rick Hendrick said in a release. “We've been especially struck by the needless suffering inflicted on innocent children.

“NASCAR provides us with an incredibly powerful platform, and I believe we have a moral obligation to use it to help people in need.”

Larson not only won last year's Pennzoil 400, Hendrick drivers led 150 laps in the 267-lap race. Matching that feat on Sunday would add another $300,000 (roughly R4.6m) to the team's initial donation commitment.

Samaritan's Purse was established to help Ukrainian citizens who are leaving the country to seek shelter from the war.

In addition to the Hendrick Motorsports support, NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Childress, owner of Richard Childress Racing, has pledged one million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Childress is on the board of directors of the ammunition company Ammo Inc.

