Motorsport

Motorsport UK bans Russian drivers from racing in Britain

02 March 2022 - 15:31 By Reuters
Russian Nikita Mazepin unveiling the Haas F1 VF-22 Ferrari during day one of F1 testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on February 23 in Barcelona, Spain.
Russian Nikita Mazepin unveiling the Haas F1 VF-22 Ferrari during day one of F1 testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on February 23 in Barcelona, Spain.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin will not be able to race in the British Grand Prix on his Russian licence after Motorsport UK on Wednesday banned Russian and Belarusian licence-holders from racing because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The move by Britain's motor racing federation comes a day after the sport's governing body FIA said Russian and Belarusian drivers would be allowed to compete in a "neutral capacity" under an "FIA flag" following an extraordinary meeting of its World Motor Sport Council (WMSC).

By targeting the nationality of the licences, Motorsport UK's decision will stop Russian and Belarusian drivers from racing in Britain, regardless of the flag they compete under.

"We stand united with the people of Ukraine and the motorsport community following the invasion and the unacceptable actions that have unfolded," said Motorsport UK Chair David Richards, who attended Tuesday's WMSC meeting.

"This is a time for the international motorsport community to act and show support for the people of Ukraine and our colleagues at the Federation Automobile d'Ukraine (FAU)."

Motorsport UK said its decision was made in full consultation with the British government and national sports governing bodies.

Mazepin, the only Russian on the Formula One grid, already faces an uncertain future after his US-owned Haas team removed all branding related to Russian potash producer and title sponsor Uralkali on the final day of last week's Barcelona test.

Uralkali is owned by Mazepin's father, oligarch Dmitry Mazepin, and the fate of the partnership and the Russian's continued presence at the team is set to be decided this week.

Motorsport UK also announced a ban on Russian and Belarusian-licensed teams competing in the UK. It banned the display of Russian or Belarusian national symbols, colours or flags, even on team uniforms, equipment and cars, at Motorsport UK-permitted events.

The organisation's move raises the prospect of other national motorsport federations applying similar restrictions for their home Formula One races.

The British Grand Prix is scheduled for July 3 at Silverstone.

Belarus has been a key staging area for the Russian invasion.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

F1 champ Verstappen to sign juicy new deal with Red Bull

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen has agreed on a lucrative long-term contract extension with Red Bull, Dutch media reported on Wednesday
Motoring
2 hours ago

Ukraine's motorsports federation calls for ban on Russian drivers

Nikita Mazepin could be kicked out of F1 as anti-Russia sanctions tighten
Motoring
1 day ago

Alfa Romeo's Zhou says he isn't in F1 to make up the numbers

Guanyu Zhou, who will become China's first Formula One driver when he makes his debut next month, said he is not in the sport just to make up the ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Durban street racer crashes into car, injures spectators news
  2. This is how much the new 2022 Range Rover will set you back in SA New Models
  3. SA's used-car buyers will soon be able to avoid write-off ‘death traps’ news
  4. The new 2022 Volkswagen Taigo is about to launch in Mzansi New Models
  5. You can now renew driver and car licences online news

Latest Videos

Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal
Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA