TimesLIVE scores solid Toyota GR Cup debut at Killarney

After months of build-up it was finally lights out on Saturday for the 2022 Toyota GR Cup at Cape Town's Killarney International Raceway. Forming part of the Extreme Festival that plays host to the country's flagship Global Touring Car (GTC) series, I and the five other motoring scribes selected to represent our titles in this single-make series arrived at the circuit early on Saturday morning to prep for our 10-minute qualifying session at 8:20am.

Track conditions were optimal — no wind and still relatively cool — so after getting some heat into my tyres I put the hammer down and started to clock as many flying laps as I could in the limited time allocated to our red, white and black liveried GR Yaris Cup cars. Thanks to the Garmin Catalyst driving performance optimiser stuck to my windscreen I was able to identify one or two problem areas around the 3.267km circuit where I could find some time and hopefully improve upon the 1:26.021 I turned during Friday practice.

Cape Town corner at the end of the long back straight was clearly my biggest nemesis here: a deep hairpin with an unusual banked layout that my mind simply couldn't get to grips with in terms of braking and apex points. Even now, while writing, I'm still not really sure how best to conquer this strange and foreign asphalt anomaly and it remains my most prominent time-suck when circling Cape Town's 75-year-old circuit.

Be this as it may I managed to find enough time around the rest of the six corners to chalk up a 1:25.978 on my final lap. This was good enough put the TimesLIVE GR Yaris third on the grid behind Deon Joubert (1:25.148) and Pole-sitter Ashley Oldfield (1:24.997). Fourth place went to Mark Jones (1:26.611) and fifth to Jeanette Kok-Kritzinger (1:27.106). Rising to the challenge of his first-ever racing event, Lerato Matebese secured sixth (1:28.388).