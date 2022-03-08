Motorsport

Imola will be on F1 calendar until 2025

08 March 2022 - 07:41 By Reuters
Daniel Ricciardo on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on April 18, 2021 in Imola, Italy.
Daniel Ricciardo on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on April 18, 2021 in Imola, Italy.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Italy's Imola circuit will continue to host Formula One until 2025, the sport announced on Monday.

The track returned to the calendar in 2020, for the first time since 2006, as Formula One sought to fill gaps left by other races cancelling due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It retained its place in the 2021 and 2022 world championships.

Italy has two races, with Monza hosting the Italian Grand Prix and Imola's round now named after the surrounding Emilia-Romagna region.

“I am delighted that we will be continuing our excellent partnership with Imola for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix until 2025,” Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali, who was born and grew up in Imola, said in a statement.

“The circuit is iconic and has been part of the history of our sport and they have done an incredible job of hosting two races during the pandemic.

“It is a proud moment for our Italian fans to host two races and for all our fans around the world to see this fantastic circuit on the calendar for the future.”

The race at Imola was previously known as the San Marino Grand Prix and the circuit was where Brazil's triple world champion Ayrton Senna suffered a fatal accident in 1994.

READ MORE

Haas F1 terminates Russian racer Mazepin's contract

Russian Nikita Mazepin will not race in Formula One this season after his US-owned Haas squad on Saturday severed ties with the 23-year-old and title ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Alex Bowman fends off Kyle Larson to win Pennzoil 400

Alex Bowman beat defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson in a tight two-lap shoot-out with a strong run off the final turn, winning the Pennzoil ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Bastianini storms to first MotoGP win in Qatar, SA's Binder second

Gresini Racing's Enea Bastianini claimed his maiden MotoGP victory in style at the season-opening Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday as other Ducatis were ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Protests won’t change driving licence renewal deadline: Mbalula news
  2. FIRST DRIVE | The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro isn’t perfect, but it’s well priced and ... First Drives
  3. REVIEW | The Toyota Corolla Cross is a frugal road trip companion Reviews
  4. Everything you need to know about buying a sixth-generation (F30) BMW 3 Series Features
  5. REVIEW | The 2021 Ford EcoSport is well priced but showing its age Reviews

Latest Videos

Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial
Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations