Motorsport

WATCH | F1 unveils team boss video game

08 March 2022 - 07:41 By Reuters

Formula One unveiled an F1 Manager simulation game on Monday as the first product of a multi-title deal with British-based Frontier Developments.

It said the game, to launch during the 2022 season, will involve players having to balance budgets and hire staff while making critical decisions and handling the pressure of a race weekend.

Frontier and F1 signed a multiyear licensing agreement in 2020 to develop and publish management games annually. F1 Manager will be released on multiple platforms including Xbox and PlayStation as well as PC.

Formula One said the game would have “unparalleled authenticity and broadcast-quality presentation”.

“The F1 Manager franchise is a great opportunity for fans to put themselves in the shoes of a team principal and experience some of that for themselves,” said Formula One's motorsport MD and former team boss Ross Brawn.

Last season saw a thrilling battle down to the wire between Mercedes' seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's eventual winner Max Verstappen, with plenty of verbal sparring between team bosses Toto Wolff and Christian Horner. 

