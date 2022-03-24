×

Motorsport

Vettel looking a doubtful starter for the Saudi Arabia F1 GP

24 March 2022 - 10:27 By Reuters
Sebastian Vettel has yet to test negative for Covid-19 and travel for this weekend's race in Saudi Arabia, the Aston Martin F1 team said on Thursday.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Aston Martin's Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel has yet to test negative for Covid-19 and travel for this weekend's race in Saudi Arabia, the team said on Thursday.

Four-time world champion Vettel missed the season opener in Bahrain last weekend after testing positive for the virus, with Nico Hulkenberg replacing him. Hulkenberg finished 17th in Bahrain.

“Sebastian Vettel has not yet returned the required negative Covid test to fly to the #SaudiArabiaGP,” Aston Martin F1 team said on Twitter.

“Nico Hulkenberg will be in Jeddah to deputise for Seb if necessary. We will delay our final decision until Friday to provide Seb every opportunity to race.”

