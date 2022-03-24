Shanghai residents can’t buy vegetables as lockdowns spread

A growing Covid-19 outbreak in Shanghai has seen buildings and apartment blocks locked down for testing, leaving some frustrated residents struggling to secure fresh food for nearly a week.

The testing blitz comes as cases in the city of about 25-million surge to a record, part of a wider wave that’s testing China’s zero-tolerance approach to the virus just as the rest of the world is abolishing pandemic restrictions. People are being told to stay in their homes to wait to be tested, pushing up demand for deliveries but also leading to a shortage of delivery drivers.

“I keep being informed the delivery drivers have all been fully booked even though I set an alarm to wake me up at 5am to try,” said Chen Mei, a 60-year-old retiree living in Pudong district. The situation reminded her of her childhood, when she would wait in long lines with her mom to buy meat as China faced intermittent shortages, she said.

It’s spurred some creative problem solving: brokerage Tianfeng Securities briefly offered to deliver vegetables to clients in certain parts of Shanghai, though it swiftly stopped after social media users criticised it as a marketing campaign, according to local media reports.

Analysts at brokerage Guotai Junan compiled a guide to all mobile apps that sell vegetables, though the apps are overwhelmed. Alibaba Group’s Hema and Dingdong Maicai are telling customers to expect delays due to limited delivery capacity, and slots are quickly booking up.