Motorsport

Bastianini storms to victory in France

15 May 2022 - 15:15 By Reuters
Enea Bastianini en route to winning his third race of the season at the French MotoGP.
Image: Steve Wobser/Getty Images

Gresini Racing's Enea Bastianini claimed his third win of the season at the French Grand Prix on Sunday as world champion and home favourite Fabio Quartararo came fourth.

Italian Bastianini finished ahead of Ducati's Jack Miller at Le Mans, celebrating another win after victories in Austin and Qatar.

Pole sitter Francesco Bagnaia lost his top spot to team mate Miller on the opening but soon regained the position and held on for 20 laps.

Bastianini, who started fifth, took the lead on the 21st lap after Bagnaia ran off-track at turn eight before crashing out.

Quartararo, who started fourth on his Yamaha, slipped four places on the opening lap but the Frenchman moved up and Bagnaia's crash put him in reach of a podium spot.

But Frenchman Quartararo could not close the gap on Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro who finished third.

SA's Brad Binder finished eighth. His brother Darryn Binder finished 17th.

