Motorsport

Finland MotoGP postponed to 2023

25 May 2022 - 15:37 By Reuters
The MotoGP circus will only return to race in Finland in 2023.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Finland will have to wait a year longer than planned for its MotoGP return, with the race at the KymiRing circuit postponed to the 2023 season due to homologation works and the geopolitical situation in Europe, organisers said on Wednesday.

Homologation is the process of certifying whether a racetrack, vehicle or part is compliant with a set of standardised rules before its use in a professional race.

“Homologation works at the KymiRing, together with the risks caused by the ongoing geopolitical situation in the region, have sadly obliged the cancellation of the Finnish Grand Prix in 2022,” MotoGP said.

Finland's neighbour Russia invaded Ukraine three months ago, with Moscow calling it a “special military operation” to rid Ukraine of neo-Nazis.

“The current circumstances have created delays and put the ongoing work at the new circuit at risk.

“All parties have therefore agreed that the track's debut must be postponed to 2023, when MotoGP looks forward to returning to Finland for the first time in four decades.”

The circuit near the city of Kouvola, in southern Finland, was officially opened in August 2019. Finland last hosted a race in 1982.

The late Jarno Saarinen, who died at Monza in Italy in 1973, is the only Finn to have won a motorcycle grand prix world championship, in 250cc in 1972.

