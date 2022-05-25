Meghan Cremer's murder accused allegedly seen on CCTV minutes before her disappearance

On the third day of the murder trial of horse rider Meghan Cremer, farm owner Geoffrey Mohr testified that Jeremy Sias, a labourer at the time of Cremer's disappearance and murder, was a dependable worker and “a good guy”.

“He grew up with my sons on the farm and began working as a general labourer from his teenage years,” said Mohr in the Cape Town high court on Wednesday.

“There were a few hiccups here and there [with Sias]. He loved vehicles and he once drove a tractor into a wall. He also took our quad bike for a spin without asking but as a young man we all thought it was just naughty stuff.”

Sias is alleged to have killed 29-year-old Meghan Cremer in her farm cottage on August 3 2019.