Motorsport

Alonso fastest in final Canadian GP practice session

18 June 2022 - 23:27 By Reuters
Fernando Alonso driving in the wet during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 18, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Alpine's Fernando Alonso was fastest in a wet final practice for the Canadian Grand Prix on Saturday with Formula One's championship frontrunners keeping their powder dry.

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly was second, 0.053 slower than Alonso's 1:33.836 seconds, and ahead of Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel in the cold conditions, with wet tyres used for most of the hour-long session.

Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen, winner of four of the last five races, was ninth fastest but did only 10 laps compared to Alonso's 15 and went off track a couple of times without damage.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, set to start at the back of the grid due to penalties for power unit component changes, did not set a time at all from five installation laps.

Leclerc has been on pole position at the last four races and six times in eight.

Verstappen's Mexican team mate Sergio Perez was eighth and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was 10th.

