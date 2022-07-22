×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Vettel intends to continue with Aston Martin in 2023

22 July 2022 - 08:39 By Reuters
Sebastian Vettel talks in the drivers press conference during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of France at Circuit Paul Ricard on July 21 2022 in Le Castellet.
Sebastian Vettel talks in the drivers press conference during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of France at Circuit Paul Ricard on July 21 2022 in Le Castellet.
Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Four times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel said on Thursday he was talking to Aston Martin about staying with them next season, and laughed off speculation he might move to McLaren.

The 35-year-old German, who won his titles with Red Bull from 2010-13, is out of contract at the end of 2022 with his future – and whether he will even stay in the sport – is much discussed.

Asked ahead of this weekend's French Grand Prix at Le Castellet about his plans, Vettel joked he was racing this weekend and the next one.

"Obviously I’ve said at some point we’ll start to talk, and I’m talking to the team," he said.

"I think there’s a clear intention to keep going and, yeah, we’ll see soon where we stand."

Aston Martin principal Mike Krack has said he wants to retain Vettel, now in his second season with the team after moving from Ferrari, but it would be up to the driver to decide.

Aston Martin are ninth in the 10-team championship, with Vettel scoring 15 points to Canadian team mate and team owner's son Lance Stroll's three.

Asked about rumours he could be an option for McLaren, even though under-performing Australian Daniel Ricciardo and on-form British team mate Lando Norris both have contracts for 2023, Vettel grinned.

"I know obviously some people there, but I think it’s just rumours," he said.

Sainz says Ferrari is yet to decide on engine change

Ferrari have yet to decide whether to change the power unit in Carlos Sainz's fire-damaged car, a move that would trigger a grid penalty for Sunday's ...
Motoring
1 hour ago

Hamilton seeking something special in milestone 300th F1 Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton's dream result in France on Sunday would be to celebrate his 300th Formula One race by ending the longest win drought of his ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Williams ready to run both cars with upgrades

Nicholas Latifi will finally have the same performance upgrades on his car as Williams Formula One team mate Alex Albon at this weekend's French ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Toyota’s large and luxurious Crown is coming to SA New Models
  2. SA’s top-10 fuel sipping cars for under R250,000 Features
  3. More misery for motorists as fuel prices reach record highs news
  4. This is how much you'll pay for the Volvo XC40 P6 Recharge in SA New Models
  5. Thieves are coming for your petrol — Here’s how to protect your tank news

Latest Videos

Thabo Mbeki warns ANC to honour its promises at Duarte memorial
How Cape Town is going Eskom-free