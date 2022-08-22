×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Hyundai's Tanak edges Evans to win in Belgium

22 August 2022 - 07:58 By Reuters
Ott Tanak (left) and Martin Jarveoja celebrate on the final podium in Ypres during Day Four of the FIA World Rally Championship Belgium on August 20, 2022 in Ypres, Belgium.
Ott Tanak (left) and Martin Jarveoja celebrate on the final podium in Ypres during Day Four of the FIA World Rally Championship Belgium on August 20, 2022 in Ypres, Belgium.
Image: Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images

Hyundai driver Ott Tanak clinched his second World Rally Championship victory in a row as he held his nerve to edge out Toyota's Elfyn Evans at Ypres Rally Belgium on Sunday.

Tanak, who took the top spot on Saturday after team mate Thierry Neuville crashed out of his home event, won Sunday's final leg with a five-second margin over Evans.

The Estonian, winner in Finland earlier this month, trails Toyota's world championship leader Kalle Rovanpera by 72 points.

“To win here is a big surprise for us — more or less the same as it was in Finland,” said Tanak, who also won in Italy in June.

“We didn't expect it from anywhere basically, but somehow we were able to pull it together during the rally.

“It's great to see that some results are coming, but there is so much we can improve and we could still be a lot stronger, so there is still some work to do.”

Evans, who was 8.2 seconds behind Tanak going into Sunday's final four stages, flew to the fastest times on the opening two but it did not prove enough for any major gains over Tanak.

The Welshman had a similar experience in the afternoon and eventually had to settle for second despite outpacing Tanak by 2.2 seconds in the finale.

Rovanpera, 21, was out of contention after crashing on Friday but salvaged five points in the Power stage, remaining on track to become the youngest WRC champion in history.

READ MORE

Bagnaia wins Austrian MotoGP while Quartararo storms to second

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia produced a solid performance to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, while world championship leader Fabio Quartararo ...
Motoring
17 hours ago

Lewis Hamilton says he's 'fully transformed' after his African safari

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton says he feels "transformed" after travelling in Africa during Formula One's August break.
Motoring
3 days ago

F1 governing body approves 2026 engine regulations

Formula One's governing body approved engine regulations for 2026 on Tuesday, an eagerly awaited move that could lead to the arrival of premium ...
Motoring
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Lewis Hamilton says he's 'fully transformed' after his African safari Motorsport
  2. You can now replace tyres through your existing vehicle finance contract news
  3. Uncovering the dark and dirty truth about electric vehicles Features
  4. Elon Musk’s 'licence to print money' off lithium didn’t last long news
  5. WATCH | Brad Binder sets a Kyalami lap record, with a little help from Jason ... Motorsport

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point