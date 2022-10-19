Motorsport

Daniel Ricciardo says being on the F1 grid in 2024 is his ‘full intention’

19 October 2022 - 08:30 By Reuters
Ricciardo confirmed that although he couldn't secure a seat for next season, his career in F1 is not over.
Ricciardo confirmed that although he couldn't secure a seat for next season, his career in F1 is not over.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Daniel Ricciardo said he intends to return to the Formula One grid in 2024 after "hitting pause" for 2023.

The 33-year-old Australian driver, an eight-time race winner, came to a mutual agreement with McLaren in August to leave the team at the end of the 2022 campaign.

Ricciardo confirmed that although he couldn't secure a seat for next season, his career in F1 is not over.

"Certainly the plan is still to be involved in F1," he told the Mirror.

"It's kind of like just hitting pause for a little bit, as I see it,  and let's say as far as my F1 career goes the full intention is (to be driving) for 2024."

Ricciardo enters this Sunday's United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, in 12th place in the driver standings.

His most recent win came at the Italian Grand Prix in September 2021.

Kyalami 9 Hour confirmed for February 2023

Local motorsport fans will be pleased to hear the Kyalami 9 Hour will return to the iconic Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on February 25 2023.
Motoring
1 day ago

McLaren's Brown says budget cap breach amounts to cheating

Formula One teams who spend more than allowed by the rules are effectively cheating and should face stiff sporting and financial penalties, McLaren ...
Motoring
1 day ago

IndyCar drivers Palou and O'Ward to drive for McLaren in F1 practice

IndyCar young guns Alex Palou and Pato O'Ward will drive for McLaren in free practice at the US and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix, the Formula One team said ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. How to check that your tyres are not expired ahead of festive-season travel Features
  2. Motorists should prepare for fuel price increases in November, warns AA news
  3. REVIEW | The Haval H6 Hybrid is a fuel-saver, brimming with kit Reviews
  4. LONG-TERM UPDATE 4 | Our Isuzu D-Max doesn’t have a drinking problem Reviews
  5. FIRST DRIVE | 2022 Mahindra XUV 300 is an affordable and safe pick First Drives

Latest Videos

Sex workers join protest against alleged serial killer in Johannesburg
Siya Kolisi attends children sightseeing day in CT