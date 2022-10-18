Local motorsport fans will be pleased to hear the Kyalami 9 Hour will return to the iconic Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on February 25 2023.
Forming part of the SRO Intercontinental GT Challenge (IGTC), this prestigious endurance event will see some of the world's finest GT3 and GT4 racing cars and drivers slugging it out for overall honours around the challenging 4.5km track. More than 20 local and international entries are expected to take to the grid, meaning spectators can look forward to a variety of machinery.
As part of the ongoing improvements to SA's only international motorsport event, organisers have also created a five-day supporting festival designed to celebrate all things motorsport and motoring. Starting on February 21, the Kyalami 9 Hour Motor Fest will offer more family orientated, motoring enthusiast and industry-related activities. These will include brand activations, exciting entertainment as well as plenty of networking opportunities for corporates, manufacturers and the general public.
“The 9 Hour has proven itself to be the premier event on the SA motorsport calendar and a top-rated stop on the international tour," said Kyalami 9 Hour event director Adam Brown.
"We are delighted to confirm the 2023 event as the second round of the season, and we are especially excited to launch the Kyalami 9 Hour Motor Fest.
"The Motor Fest adds dynamic content to the successful formula for all our motorsport fans, partners and industry stakeholders. The 2023 Kyalami 9 Hour possesses all the ingredients necessary to become a flagship event of the motoring sector in SA.”
Watch this space for more information about this exciting event as it becomes available.
Kyalami 9 Hour confirmed for February 2023
Image: Supplied
