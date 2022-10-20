Motorsport

Cape Town to host Formula E race next year

20 October 2022 - 07:36 By Reuters
Cape Town will host a round of the electric Formula E championship next February, joining India's Hyderabad and Brazil's Sao Paulo as three new venues on a 2023 calendar, the series said on Wednesday.
Image: africa4life / 123rf

Cape Town will host a round of the electric Formula E championship next February, joining India's Hyderabad and Brazil's Sao Paulo as three new venues on the 2023 calendar, the series said on Wednesday.

The February 25 race will be Formula E's debut in South Africa and the fifth of 17 rounds next season.

The city-based championship, the start of a new Gen3 era with faster, more efficient and lighter cars, starts in Mexico City in January.

Formula E said renovation works to Seoul’s Olympic Stadium meant it could no longer be used as a venue and Formula E was exploring other locations in South Korea for a May 20 race.

The provisional calendar had envisaged two races in the South Korean capital, which hosted this year's season-ending ePrix.

Indonesia will have two June races in Jakarta, which made its debut this year, with double-header weekends also in Saudi Arabia (Diriyah) in January, Berlin in April and Rome and London in July.

The venue for round 13 on 24 June is still to be confirmed.

Kyalami 9 Hour confirmed for February 2023

Local motorsport fans will be pleased to hear the Kyalami 9 Hour will return to the iconic Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on February 25 2023.
Motoring
1 day ago

Daniel Ricciardo says being on the F1 grid in 2024 is his ‘full intention’

Daniel Ricciardo said he intends to return to the Formula One grid in 2024 after "hitting pause" for 2023.
Motoring
1 day ago

Bubba Wallace handed a one race suspension for Vegas incident

NASCAR suspended driver Bubba Wallace on Tuesday for the upcoming race at Homestead for intentionally wrecking Kyle Larson last Sunday at Las Vegas.
Motoring
1 day ago
