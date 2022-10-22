Motorsport

Pitt briefs team bosses as F1 movie picks up speed

22 October 2022 - 10:34 By Reuters
Brad Pitt talks with Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner in the Paddock during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on October 21, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
Brad Pitt talks with Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner in the Paddock during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on October 21, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
Formula One executives and team bosses were briefed by Brad Pitt at the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, on Friday as plans for a movie based on the sport picked up speed.

Apple TV announced in June that its studio arm had landed the rights to a feature film that will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, the director of “Top Gun: Maverick”.

Kosinski joined Pitt at Austin's Circuit of the Americas along with producer Jerry Bruckheimer as teams prepared for Sunday's race.

Mercedes' seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton, who has spent time with Pitt this week, will also be a co-producer of the movie.

Pitt will star as a racing driver who steps out of retirement to compete alongside an up-and-coming rookie against the titans of the sport.

“There's lots of people within the sport who are being a part of this, helping educate those who are trying to create this movie,” Hamilton, 37, said in June when asked about his involvement.

“There's talk of already how we're going to capture some of the footage. It's going to take us drivers to be involved in that.”

