Motorsport

Ticket sales for Kyalami 9-Hour to start on Black Friday

22 November 2022 - 09:35 By Motor News Reporter
Kyalami will host the international 9 Hour race in February. Picture: SUPPLIED
General access tickets will go on sale on November 25 with special Black Friday deals for one day only for the Kyalami 9-Hour to be held from February 23—25, 2023.

The weekend’s headline event is the second round of next year’s Intercontinental GT Challenge, three weeks after the opening round of the 2023 season at Bathurst, Australia. Organisers anticipate that all teams will be lined up on the grid to boost their season title aspirations.

Joining the SRO Motorsports Group K9H starting grid will be some of the top South African teams in FIA-homologated GT3 and GT4 machinery.

Thursday’s practice sessions will be open to the public for the first time, giving visitors the opportunity to experience the glowing brake discs and flame-spitting exhausts during the night practice session. Pit walks and driver autograph sessions are back on the event programme.

Support races

Over 200 competitors are expected to participate in the line-up of support races. Topping the support bill is the opening round of the 2023 GTC and SupaCup Championships. Over 50 BMWs across the brand’s recent history will battle it out in the first round of the BMW M Performance Parts Race Series.

In addition, the CompCare Volkswagen Polo Cup, InvestChem F1600 championship and the Mobil 1 V8 Championship will be competing on the circuit.

A high-speed historic race car demonstration and static display, where spectators can get close to an array of legendary cars from South African motorsport history is included.

Last year’s 9 Hour – the first for 22 years – re-established Kyalami’s place on the international motorsport map. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ticket pricing:

Thursday February 23 — R250

Friday February 24 — R350

Saturday February 25 — R550

Three-day ticket — R 1,000

Black Friday Prices (available to purchase on November 25 only)

Saturday — R465

Three-day ticket — R850

Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.co.za and details of the various hospitality packages will be announced shortly.

