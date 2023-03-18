Motorsport

Verstappen fastest in final Saudi GP practice

18 March 2023 - 17:44 By Reuters
Max Verstappen on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 18, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Max Verstappen on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 18, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen completed a dominant hat-trick of top times in practice for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Red Bull driver, winner of the opening race in Bahrain, was fastest in both sessions on Friday and wrapped up final practice again on top of the time sheets at Jeddah's Corniche street circuit.

Mexican team mate Sergio Perez was second fastest, but a considerable 0.613 seconds slower than Verstappen's best effort of one minute 28.485 on the soft tyres.

Even on the hard tyres, Verstappen was impressively quick.

Aston Martin were again the best of the rest with Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll third and fourth but 0.998 between the Spaniard and Verstappen.

Apart from Perez, Alonso was the only driver within a second of Verstappen.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was fifth fastest for Mercedes, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc who has a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday's race and left it late to set a proper time.

McLaren's Lando Norris was seventh, and Australian rookie team mate Oscar Piastri eighth, a mere 0.008 behind. French driver Pierre Gasly was ninth, 0.003 slower than Piastri, for Renault-owned Alpine.

Verstappen apologised after lifting off the throttle on track and forcing Norris, coming up fast behind, to swerve around him.

“It's dangerous what these guys do. They need to use the radio or something. That could have been a massive crash,” said Norris.

AlphaTauri's Dutch rookie Nyck de Vries missed the final session as his team changed his car's power unit. 

READ MORE

Verstappen on top as Alonso splits the Red Bulls in second Saudi GP practice

Max Verstappen shrugged off a stomach bug to lead both practice sessions for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Friday as Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Verstappen leads Red Bull one-two in first Saudi GP practice

Formula One champion Max Verstappen shrugged off a stomach upset and picked up where he left off on Friday, with the Dutch driver leading Red Bull ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Hamilton says farewell to performance coach Angela Cullen

Lewis Hamilton announced a split from his long-term performance coach Angela Cullen on Friday with both posting tributes on social media.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Drag race: Toyota Hilux vs new Ford Ranger Features
  2. Our top five picks at the Cape Town classic car auction this weekend Features
  3. Chery's premium Omoda brand is set to wow South Africa New Models
  4. The top 5 cheapest cars to buy in SA Features
  5. Isuzu D-Max proves its frugality on drive from Jozi to Cape Town news

Latest Videos

DD Mabuza is the senior politician involved in Eskom corruption: DA's ...
'Anarchy, disorder' will not be tolerated says Ramaphosa on planned protest