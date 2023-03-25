Motorsport

Nelson Piquet ordered to pay $950k for racist, homophobic comments

25 March 2023 - 16:50 By Reuters
Brazil's triple Formula One champion Nelson Piquet must pay 5 million Brazilian Reals (roughly $953,050 or R17,317,204) in moral damages for racist and homophobic comments against Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, a Brazilian court ruled on Friday.
Brazil's triple Formula One champion Nelson Piquet must pay 5 million Brazilian Reals (roughly $953,050 or R17,317,204) in moral damages for racist and homophobic comments against Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, a Brazilian court ruled on Friday.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Brazil's triple Formula One champion Nelson Piquet must pay 5 million Brazilian Reals (roughly $953,050 or R17.3m) in moral damages for racist and homophobic comments against Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, a Brazilian court ruled on Friday.

In an interview in November 2021, Piquet used a racial slur referring to the seven-time world champion, when commenting on Hamilton's British Grand Prix crash with Max Verstappen.

Hamilton called for action to change “archaic mindsets” after footage of the interview surfaced on social media last June. Piquet, 70, apologised to the British driver and said his comments had been mistranslated. Piquet's daughter Kelly is Verstappen's partner.

In another clip which surfaced later, Piquet used racist and homophobic language against Hamilton in a podcast interview when describing how Hamilton missed out on the 2016 championship to Nico Rosberg.

Hamilton, who was awarded honorary Brazilian citizenship last June, is the sport's only Black driver.

The charges were brought by four human rights groups, including Brazil's National LGBT+ Alliance, which wanted Piquet to pay 10 million Brazilian Reals (roughly R34.6m) for alleged moral damages.

In his decision, judge Pedro Matos de Arrudo said the amount of compensation was given “in the sense that one should not only appreciate the reparative function of civil liability but also (and perhaps mainly) the punitive function so that, as a society, we can someday be free from the pernicious acts that are racism and homophobia”.

READ MORE

F1 banks on Perez to prevent a boring season

The Mexican looks to be all that stands between Verstappen claiming an early title in the dominant Red Bull
Motoring
4 days ago

This year's F1 Ferrari is just 'too slow', say its drivers

Sainz finished sixth and Leclerc seventh in Jeddah, and say it's difficult to find positives
Motoring
4 days ago

F1 needs better common sense with penalties, says Russell

The Mercedes driver spoke out after Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso was handed a five-second penalty for lining up slightly out of position
Motoring
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Nine of the most expensive SUVs money can buy Features
  2. WATCH | Drag race: Toyota Hilux vs new Ford Ranger Features
  3. REVIEW | VW Polo sedan has advantages over its more stylish hatch relative Reviews
  4. Mitsubishi's next-generation Triton bakkie teased New Models
  5. BBC halts 'Top Gear' filming following former cricketer Flintoff's car crash news

Latest Videos

New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful
Malema says electricity was kept on to limit protest, Putin will be protected