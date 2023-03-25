Motorsport

Marquez claims record-breaking pole position for Portuguese MotoGP

25 March 2023 - 16:38 By Reuters
Marc Marquez on track during qualifying for the MotoGP of Portugal.
Marc Marquez on track during qualifying for the MotoGP of Portugal.
Image: Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Honda's Marc Marquez made full use of a slipstream to storm to pole position at the season-opening Portuguese Grand Prix on Saturday on a day the lap record at the Portimao circuit was broken four times.

Marquez first set a lap record to top Q1 and breeze into Q2 along with local favourite Miguel Oliveira.

But the record lasted barely a few minutes as Jack Miller went faster on his new Red Bull KTM machine.

The Australian rider, who made the switch from Ducati prior to the season, sensed it may not be enough and went out again, only to crash at turn three just as reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia broke the record.

But six-time champion Marquez was not done yet and just as the session wound down, the Spaniard put his head down and — with a help of a tow from Enea Bastianini — set the fastest lap with a time of 1:37.226.

It was his first pole since the Japanese Grand Prix last year but not one he had expected after struggling during preseason testing as well as in practice on Friday.

“I can't explain, I do not understand the situation. Yesterday we were struggling a lot but today we improved the small details and I improved myself,” Marquez said in a pit lane interview.

“But to do a very fast lap for Honda we need a slipstream,” he added, admitting it was not ideal but necessary. “I feel like for the race distance it will be difficult.”

Marquez will be joined on the front row with Bagnaia and Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin while Oliveira starts fourth with Miller and Bastianini alongside him.

Former champion Joan Mir, who made the switch from Suzuki to Honda, failed to advance from Q1 and will start 14th on the grid. Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo, the 2021 champion, starts 11th.

The riders will also line up in the same grid order for the first sprint race which will be held later on Saturday

READ MORE

Bumper MotoGP season gets under way this weekend

Brad Binder and Marc Marquez both seek to challenge Ducati’s MotoGP hegemony this season
Motoring
2 days ago

F1 banks on Perez to prevent a boring season

The Mexican looks to be all that stands between Verstappen claiming an early title in the dominant Red Bull
Motoring
4 days ago

This year's F1 Ferrari is just 'too slow', say its drivers

Sainz finished sixth and Leclerc seventh in Jeddah, and say it's difficult to find positives
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Nine of the most expensive SUVs money can buy Features
  2. WATCH | Drag race: Toyota Hilux vs new Ford Ranger Features
  3. REVIEW | VW Polo sedan has advantages over its more stylish hatch relative Reviews
  4. Mitsubishi's next-generation Triton bakkie teased New Models
  5. BBC halts 'Top Gear' filming following former cricketer Flintoff's car crash news

Latest Videos

New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful
Malema says electricity was kept on to limit protest, Putin will be protected