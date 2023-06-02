Motorsport

Alonso says teammate Stroll has been unlucky this season

02 June 2023 - 09:50 By Reuters
Lance Stroll, whose seat is considered the most secure in the sport given the family connection, started the season on the back foot after breaking both wrists in a cycling accident in Spain.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Canadian Lance Stroll has been eclipsed by Aston Martin team mate Fernando Alonso so far this season, but the supportive Spaniard said on Thursday it was just bad luck.

Double Formula One world champion Alonso, 41, has been on the podium five times in six races with four third places and a second in Monaco last weekend.

Stroll, 24-year-old son of the team's billionaire owner Lawrence, has failed to score in the last two races and also retired in Saudi Arabia in March when he was carrying wrist injuries.

He has scored 27 points to Alonso's 93 and while Aston Martin are second in the constructors' standings, they are only a point clear of Mercedes and need both drivers to be scoring points.

"I think Lance has been very, very unlucky the last two events," Alonso told reporters ahead of his home grand prix at the Circuit de Catalunya.

"He has provided the right feedback, info and strategy about everything. So I really hope for him that he has a little more luck because I don’t think he’s missing any pace. It’s just opportunistic moments that were not on his side."

