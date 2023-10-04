Motorsport

Aston Martin returning to Le Mans with Valkyrie from 2025

04 October 2023 - 17:26 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Aston Martin is set to enter the 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans Hypercar class with a prototype Valkyrie racecar.
Aston Martin is set to enter the 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans Hypercar class with a prototype Valkyrie racecar.
Image: Supplied

Aston Martin will fight for overall victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans from 2025 with a racing prototype of its Valkyrie hypercar, the British-based sportscar maker announced on Wednesday.

Backed by endurance partner Heart of Racing, Aston will enter at least one Valkyrie in the hypercar category of the FIA World Endurance Championship and US-based IMSA sportscar championship.

The two series include Le Mans, the Daytona 24 Hours and 12 Hours of Sebring.

“We have been present at Le Mans since the earliest days, and through those glorious endeavours we succeeded in winning in 1959 and our class 19 times over the past 95 years,” said Lawrence Stroll, executive chair of Aston Martin Lagonda.

“Now we return to the scene of those first triumphs aiming to write new history with a racing prototype inspired by the fastest production car Aston Martin has ever built.

“In addition to our presence in the FIA Formula One world championship, Aston Martin’s return to the pinnacle of endurance racing will allow us to build a deeper connection with our customers and community.”

Aston Martin, famed for its link to fictional British secret agent James Bond, is celebrating its 110th anniversary this year.

Marc Marquez is leaving Honda at the end of season

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez will leave Honda at the end of the 2023 season after both sides agreed to terminate their four-year ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Lawson continues to sub for Ricciardo at Qatar Grand Prix

New Zealander Liam Lawson will stand in for AlphaTauri's recovering Australian Daniel Ricciardo for the fifth race in a row at this weekend's Qatar ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

Tanak returning to Hyundai for 2024 WRC season

Estonian Ott Tanak will leave M-Sport Ford and return to Hyundai in the world rally championship next season, both manufacturers announced on ...
Motoring
10 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Six of our favourite fuel sippers Motoring
  2. Verstappen has a chance to join F1's exclusive Saturday champions' club Motorsport
  3. REVIEW | Why the BMW XM is controversial for the wrong reasons Motoring
  4. Aston Martin returning to Le Mans with Valkyrie from 2025 Motorsport
  5. New limited-edition Toyota Hilux Raider has X-factor appeal New Models

Latest Videos

Aftermath of alleged hit on businessman in G-wagon
Italy bus crash: At least 21 killed in accident near Venice