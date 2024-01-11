Motorsport

Accident ends Al-Rajhi's hopes of a home win in Dakar

11 January 2024 - 22:51
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Audi's Carlos Sainz and co-driver Lucas Cruz in action during stage 6.
Audi's Carlos Sainz and co-driver Lucas Cruz in action during stage 6.
Image: Reuters

Overnight leader Yazeed Al-Rajhi rolled out of Dakar Rally contention in a new 48-hour Chrono stage on Thursday with the accident ending the Saudi's hopes of a first overall victory on home terrain.

Audi's Carlos Sainz, a triple Dakar winner, led the virtual rankings in the car category while defending champion Nasser al-Attiyah dropped back to third after the first leg of the marathon stage in the kingdom's Empty Quarter.

Drivers started the day facing a 549km challenge over two days, with an obligatory stop at 4pm local time, but Al-Rajhi crashed after just 51km. The Dakar website (www.dakar.com) reported that the Overdrive Toyota hit a bump or clump of grass and barrel-rolled, suffering heavy damage.

The car was taken back to the start of the sixth stage with no guarantee of being able to continue on Sunday, the seventh stage after Saturday's rest day.

Al Rajhi had started the day nine minutes and three seconds clear of Qatar's al-Attiyah.

Sainz looked well-placed for a 43rd career stage victory after he got ahead of al-Attiyah's Prodrive Hunter early on in the soft sand and dunes. The Spaniard was the 17th starter, after strategically slowing on Wednesday and ended the day four and half minutes clear of teammate Mattias Ekstrom.

Audi's Stephane Peterhansel, a record 14 times Dakar winner, suffered problems with the hydraulics and power steering, however, and lost more than two hours.

“We had a puncture and the hydraulic jack system started playing up. We don’t have a hand jack so we don’t know how we’re going to change the wheel,” he reported. “With the damage to the hydraulic system, I’ve lost the power steering and I don’t know how we’re going to manage to pull through.”

In the motorcycle category, Chilean Honda rider and Wednesday's stage winner Pablo Quintanilla lost an hour and 40 minutes after running dry before the first refuelling point.

American Ricky Brabec was in the lead, two minutes and 48 seconds clear of Botswana's Ross Branch.

 

Al-Attiyah wins stage to move up to second in Dakar rally

The top South African team is Giniel de Villiers and Dennis Murphy in the Gazoo Racing Toyota Hilux, in 11th overall after finishing 7th in ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Nasser al-Attiyah aims for his sixth Dakar title

Sebastien Loeb, who has finished runner-up for the past two years, will be both al-Attiyah's team mate and main rival in the Prodrive car
Motoring
1 week ago

Toyota Gazoo Racing reveals new 2024 Dakar Rally challenger

Toyota Gazoo Racing on Wednesday unveiled its new GR IMT Hilux EVO T1U.
Motoring
4 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Audi ex-boss becomes first top manager sentenced for fraud in diesel scandal news
  2. Lordstown Motors files for bankruptcy, sues Foxconn news
  3. Toyota to build a Porsche-rivalling sports car New Models
  4. BMW teases new M5 Touring New Models
  5. Seven awesome new car buys for under R500,000 Reviews

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...