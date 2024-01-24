Motorsport

Formula One team AlphaTauri changes its name to Visa Cash App RB

24 January 2024 - 15:25 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Visa Cash App RB's drivers are Japanese Yuki Tsunoda and Australian Daniel Ricciardo.
Visa Cash App RB's drivers are Japanese Yuki Tsunoda and Australian Daniel Ricciardo.
Image: Getty Images / Rudy Carezzevoli / Red Bull Content Pool

The Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri Formula One team changed its name on Wednesday to Visa Cash App RB, a mouthful likely to be shortened by most commentators to the last two letters, and announced a livery launch in Las Vegas on February 8.

The deal is part of Visa's first major global sports sponsorship in more than 15 years with a multiyear agreement to partner the team and dominant world champions Red Bull Racing.

The team's drivers are Australian Daniel Ricciardo and Japanese Yuki Tsunoda.

Italy-based AlphaTauri was previously Scuderia Toro Rosso, and before that Minardi, and the latest version has sparked plenty of debate.

“Visa Cash App RB is the worst team name in Formula One history and is an embarrassment to Red Bull and Formula One as a whole,” declared an article on the www.the-race.com website.

The claim was bold, bearing in mind the 1970s saw both the Surtees Durex team, backed by a condom maker, and Penthouse Rizla Racing Hesketh promoting a “men's magazine” and a cigarette paper brand.

Madrid to host Spanish F1 GP from 2026 on 10-year deal

Madrid will host the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix from 2026 to 2035 on a new circuit around the capital's IFEMA exhibition centre, the sport ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Both of those were generally referred to as Surtees and Hesketh.

The sport has also had team names featuring cigarette brands, refrigerators, real estate companies, drinks, watches and toiletries.

AlphaTauri is the name of Austrian energy drink company Red Bull's fashion brand.

The official www.Formula1.com website said the new team will be known as RB, though that could prove problematic as Red Bull Racing's cars have traditionally taken the RB prefix with last year's designated the RB19.

ESPN reported the team was already being referred to as V-CARB within the company.

“It’s fantastic to reveal the new identity and to welcome new partners as we embark on the next phase of the team’s Formula One story,” said Visa Cash App RB's CEO Peter Bayer.

“Faenza is entering a new era of racing, staying true to our roots as a hothouse for talent but now with an even greater focus on competing for the biggest prizes in F1.”

Visa will also sponsor the team's all-female F1 Academy entry in the support series.

AlphaTauri finished eighth out of 10 teams last season. The first race of 2024 is in Bahrain on March 2. 

READ MORE:

F1’s Madrid move fuelled by net zero goal and big city glamour

Formula One's announcement that Madrid will host the Spanish Grand Prix from 2026 reflects the sport's push for net zero carbon status by 2030 as ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Mercedes hope for happier handling car without 'spiteful' traits

Mercedes hope to give Lewis Hamilton and George Russell a happier handling Formula One car, without last year's 'spiteful' traits, to take the fight ...
Motoring
6 days ago

McLaren boss concerned by tightening Red Bull, AlphaTauri alliance

McLaren boss Zak Brown has urged Formula One and the governing FIA to ensure Red Bull and sister team AlphaTauri do not gain an unfair advantage from ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New electric Alfa Romeo Milano gearing up for April reveal New Models
  2. Ford recalls 2.24-million SUVs over trim-retention clips news
  3. Ferrari takes to the water with Soldini for new sailing venture news
  4. Formula One team AlphaTauri changes its name to Visa Cash App RB Motorsport
  5. Botterill and Cummings fly the flag for Toyota Gazoo Racing on Dakar stage 9 Motorsport

Latest Videos

Bafana train ahead of crucial AFCON Group E clash
'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...