Motorsport

Who will take Hamilton’s seat at Mercedes?

02 February 2024 - 09:36 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Who will replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes? Several potential candidates are not in Formula One at present and look like long-shots, but Formula One is never short of surprises.
Who will replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes? Several potential candidates are not in Formula One at present and look like long-shots, but Formula One is never short of surprises.
Image: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari for 2025, confirmed on Thursday, gives Mercedes plenty of time to replace him, but the big question is who will step into the shoes of the most successful driver of all time?

More than half the starting grid will be out of contract at the end of the season, but inevitably some stand out more than others.

Several potential candidates are not in Formula One at present and look like long-shots, but Formula One is never short of surprises.

The following looks at the possible options for Mercedes and the questions raised.

Carlos Sainz, whose place has been taken by Hamilton, would be a straight swap.
Carlos Sainz, whose place has been taken by Hamilton, would be a straight swap.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

CARLOS SAINZ, 29

The Spaniard whose place has been taken by Hamilton would be a straight swap. He has, however, been considered a top target for Audi, who are taking over Sauber and entering as a works team in 2026. He would be the likely number one there, and Audi have strong connections with his father who won last month's Dakar Rally with them. Would either he or Mercedes want to do a deal for one year or would he be open to a longer one?

Alex Albon has been a big hit with Mercedes-powered Williams, scoring all but one of their points last season and hauling them up to seventh overall.
Alex Albon has been a big hit with Mercedes-powered Williams, scoring all but one of their points last season and hauling them up to seventh overall.
Image: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

ALEX ALBON, 27

The ex-Red Bull driver has been a big hit with Mercedes-powered Williams, scoring all but one of their points last season and hauling them up to seventh overall. Williams are run by James Vowles, who was previously a close confidant of Mercedes principal Toto Wolff as that team's head of motorsport strategy. A deal for Albon, an old friend and rival of George Russell who also graduated from Williams, would surely be straightforward.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli is yet to debut in Formula Two but is considered a big talent for the future and is under contract to Mercedes.
Andrea Kimi Antonelli is yet to debut in Formula Two but is considered a big talent for the future and is under contract to Mercedes.
Image: Jakub Porzycki/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

ANDREA KIMI ANTONELLI, 17

The Italian is yet to debut in Formula Two but is considered a big talent for the future and is under contract to Mercedes. If not ready for the former champions, he might be offered to Williams to get experience.

Michael Schumacher's son, Mick, is Mercedes' official reserve driver.
Michael Schumacher's son, Mick, is Mercedes' official reserve driver.
Image: Peter Fox/Getty Images

MICK SCHUMACHER, 24

Michael Schumacher's son is the official reserve. His seasons with Haas were difficult and he is on the roster of endurance drivers with Renault-owned Alpine. He raced for the team, his place taken by Hamilton in 2013, but he looks like a long shot compared to other options.

Mercedes once rated Esteban Ocon very highly but he may have slipped down the list of options.
Mercedes once rated Esteban Ocon very highly but he may have slipped down the list of options.
Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

ESTEBAN OCON, 27

A Mercedes-backed junior driver and reserve and preparing for his eighth season in F1 and fifth with Renault/Alpine. The team rated him very highly but he may have slipped down the list of options.

Valterri Bottas knows all the people at Mercedes but a return would surely be unlikely.
Valterri Bottas knows all the people at Mercedes but a return would surely be unlikely.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

VALTTERI BOTTAS, 34

Hamilton's team mate before Russell replaced the Finn, who will be out of contract at Sauber at the end of the year and whose place could go to Sainz. He knows all the people at Mercedes but a return would surely be unlikely.

Fernando Alonso is out of contract at Aston Martin at the end of the year but showing no sign of wanting to stop and continues to look highly competitive.
Fernando Alonso is out of contract at Aston Martin at the end of the year but showing no sign of wanting to stop and continues to look highly competitive.
Image: Mohammed Zarandah/Anadolu via Getty Images

FERNANDO ALONSO, 42

The evergreen double world champion is out of contract at Aston Martin at the end of the year but showing no sign of wanting to stop and continues to look highly competitive.

Sebastian Vettel didn't entirely rule out a return when he left Aston Martin in 2022.
Sebastian Vettel didn't entirely rule out a return when he left Aston Martin in 2022.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

SEBASTIAN VETTEL, 36

Could Germany's four-times world champion be persuaded to come out of retirement and make a comeback, just as Schumacher did in 2010? Vettel, at 36, is younger than Hamilton. He didn't entirely rule out a return when he left Aston Martin in 2022.

MORE

Hamilton to race for Ferrari from 2025 on multi-year contract

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton, Formula One's most successful driver of all time, will race for Ferrari from 2025 after activating a ...
Motoring
1 day ago

F1 rejects Andretti bid to enter as 11th team in 2025

Formula One on Wednesday rejected an Andretti-Cadillac bid to enter as an 11th team in 2025, saying it did not believe the proposed outfit would be ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Petronas says no discussions on bringing F1 back to Sepang circuit

Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas said on Wednesday there have been no discussions on bringing the Formula One race back to the country's Sepang ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Motorists to be hit with big fuel price hikes next week News
  2. Experience or a rookie? Wolff hints at 'bold' driver choice to replace Hamilton Motorsport
  3. Hilux leads January sales as new vehicle market continues to struggle news
  4. Wolff admits Hamilton bombshell took him by surprise Motorsport
  5. Botterill and Cummings fly the flag for Toyota Gazoo Racing on Dakar stage 9 Motorsport

Latest Videos

'Don't underestimate Cape Verde': Former PSL goalkeeper warns Bafana | Arena ...
'You are not the colour of your skin': Chris Pappas believes SA needs a leader, ...