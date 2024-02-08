Motorsport

Silverstone, venue of first GP in 1950, will stay on racing calendar to 2034

08 February 2024 - 17:33 By Reuters
The first Formula One Grand Prix was held at Silverstone in 1950 and the new deal will see the circuit involved for its ninth decade.
Image: Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The British Grand Prix will remain on the Formula One calendar until 2034, after a 10-year extension with Silverstone and the British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC), F1 said on Thursday.

“I am delighted to announce the British Grand Prix will remain on the calendar for 10 more years with this agreement,” said F1 CE Stefano Domenicali.

“Silverstone is an iconic venue at the heart of F1 history and as it approaches its ninth decade hosting Grand Prix, the event continues to attract fans from around the world for fantastic racing on track and the amazing fan experience off it.”

The British Grand Prix 2024 will take place from July 4-7, and last year's race attracted a record crowd of 480,000 across the weekend.

“I am delighted we have secured a 10-year extension to host the Formula One British Grand Prix at Silverstone,” Peter Digby, BRDC chair, said. “This contractual security will provide a solid base for the further development of the venue as we continue to improve and transform the circuit into a year-round international motorsport and leisure destination.”

