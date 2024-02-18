Motorsport

Daytona 500 postponed, joins Xfinity opener on Monday

18 February 2024 - 18:22 By Reuters
Nascar officials postponed the Daytona 500 to Monday due to rain at Daytona International Speedway.
Image: Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The 66th running of The Great American Race will be paired with the season-opening Xfinity Series race on Monday in a first-ever double header at the Daytona Beach track.

The Xfinity Series’ United Rentals 300, which was rescheduled from Saturday due to rain, is planned for an 11am ET start on Monday. The Daytona 500, in turn, is scheduled to see the green flag waved to begin the race at 4pm ET.

Joey Logano of Team Penske will start from the pole position at the Daytona 500. He will share the front row with fellow former Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell.

Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell complete the next row after securing those spots based on winning their qualifying races on Thursday.

