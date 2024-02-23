Motorsport

Former Formula One driver Wilson Fittipaldi dies aged 80

23 February 2024 - 19:23 By Reuters
Wilson Fittipaldi participated in 38 Formula One Grands Prix in the 1970s, driving initially for Brabham and then for Fittipaldi-Copersucar, the first and only Brazilian Formula One team, which he set up along with his brother.
Image: Simon Bruty/Allsport

Former Formula One driver Wilson Fittipaldi Jr, older brother of Brazil's double world champion Emerson, died on Friday at the age of 80 after choking on a piece of meat and suffering a cardiac arrest on Christmas Day.

His death was announced by the Brazilian Automobile Confederation (CBA), which said in a statement that he “passed away peacefully and surrounded by love”.

“He brought together talent, vision of the future and boldness to take Brazil's name to a level never before imagined as part of a project that was certainly ahead of its time,” CBA head Giovanni Guerra said.

Emerson won his titles in 1972 and 1974 with Lotus and McLaren, respectively, before switching to Fittipaldi-Copersucar in 1976. The project secured three podium finishes in 103 starts without a win. Fittipaldi is survived by son his Christian, who raced in Formula One in the early 1990s. 

