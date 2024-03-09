Motorsport

Martin takes pole for season-opening Qatar GP

09 March 2024 - 15:02 By Reuters
Martin took pole with a time of 1:50.789, beating Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro by a whisker, while Enea Bastianini from Ducati's factory team completed the front row, 0.086 seconds behind Martin.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin took pole position for the MotoGP season-opening Qatar Grand Prix after he smashed the lap record at the Lusail International Circuit on Saturday.

The Spaniard took pole with a time of 1:50.789, beating Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro by a whisker, while Enea Bastianini from Ducati's factory team completed the front row, 0.086 seconds behind Martin — last year's championship runner-up.

“I'm the fastest in one lap, another pole is super nice,” a smiling Martin said. “I'm happy, but the important job is later (in the sprint) and tomorrow.”

Red Bull KTM's Brad Binder was fourth-fastest, ahead of Ducati's defending champion Francesco Bagnaia and six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez, who made the switch from Honda to Gresini Racing for the 2024 season.

Last year's Qatar Grand Prix winner Fabio Di Giannantonio was seventh-fastest with his new team VR46 Racing, while 19-year-old rookie Pedro Acosta was ecstatic to finish inside the top 10, going eighth-fastest in his first MotoGP qualifying session.

The first sprint of the season will be held later on Saturday.

