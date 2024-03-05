Motorsport

World champion Bagnaia to stay at Ducati until 2026

05 March 2024 - 08:14 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bagnaia won his first title in the top category of motorcycle racing in 2022 and the 27-year-old Italian secured his second last season.
Bagnaia won his first title in the top category of motorcycle racing in 2022 and the 27-year-old Italian secured his second last season.
Image: Isabella Bonotto/Anadolu via Getty Images

Double MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia will stay with the Ducati factory team until 2026 after signing a contract extension, the Italian manufacturer said on Monday.

Bagnaia won his first title in the top category of motorcycle racing in 2022 and the 27-year-old Italian secured his second last season.

He has 18 wins to date and 35 podiums, 18 pole positions and 13 fastest laps.

“I am so happy to continue racing with the team of my dreams,” Bagnaia said in a Ducati statement. “Wearing these colours is an honour for me. It's fantastic and a source of pride.”

The MotoGP season starts in Qatar this weekend.

Embattled Horner meets with Verstappen's manager

Christian Horner met with the manager of his racing cohort Max Verstappen on Monday in the wake of public criticism and a recently put-to-bed ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Astron Energy confirmed as VW Polo Cup title sponsor

Astron Energy has announced its partnership with Volkswagen Motorsport to become the new title sponsor for the Volkswagen Polo Cup starting in 2024.
Motoring
19 hours ago

Alpine appoint three technical directors after more departures

Renault-owned Alpine announced another managerial shake-up on Monday with three new bosses replacing technical director Matt Harman and aerodynamics ...
Motoring
20 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Tesla’s German plant halts output after suspected arson nearby news
  2. New Aston Martin Vantage F1 Safety Car is ready for action New Models
  3. REVIEW | Spacious Land Rover Defender 130 Outbound is up for any adventure Motoring
  4. FIA president under investigation for interference with F1 race result Motorsport
  5. Botterill and Cummings fly the flag for Toyota Gazoo Racing on Dakar stage 9 Motorsport

Latest Videos

US imposes sanctions on Zimbabwe's president, first lady and 9 top officials
South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill