Think a humble camera drone can't keep up with a Formula One car? Think again because aerial cinematography specialists Dutch Drone Gods spent a year making a unique first person view (FPV) variant capable of accelerating from 0-300km/h in four seconds.
Complemented by a top speed of more than 350km/h and developmental assistance from the boffins at Red Bull Advanced Technologies, the Eindhoven-based crew were at the beginning of 2024 confident their creation could keep up with F1 world champion Max Verstappen and his new RB20 on a full flying lap around the UK's Silverstone Circuit.
Still not convinced? Then best you hit the play button and watch how the two compare.
WATCH | Max Verstappen and his RB20 vs the world's fastest drone
