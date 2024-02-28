Motorsport

WATCH | Max Verstappen and his RB20 vs the world's fastest drone

28 February 2024 - 09:22 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Think a humble camera drone can't keep up with a Formula One car? Think again because aerial cinematography specialists Dutch Drone Gods spent a year making a unique first person view (FPV) variant capable of accelerating from 0-300km/h in four seconds.

Complemented by a top speed of more than 350km/h and developmental assistance from the boffins at Red Bull Advanced Technologies, the Eindhoven-based crew were at the beginning of 2024 confident their creation could keep up with F1 world champion Max Verstappen and his new RB20 on a full flying lap around the UK's Silverstone Circuit.

Still not convinced? Then best you hit the play button and watch how the two compare.

MORE:

F1 could handle more than 24 races, says ex-boss Szafnauer

Formula One's 2024 calendar has a record 24 races but former team boss Otmar Szafnauer reckons the limit could be some way off.
Motoring
14 hours ago

Will Verstappen and Red Bull reign supreme at Bahrain season-opener?

Max Verstappen has led the Formula One standings since May 2022 and while Red Bull's triple world champion remains favourite for Saturday's Bahrain ...
Motoring
1 day ago

12 of the biggest talking points ahead of the 2024 Formula 1 season

Formula One has plenty to talk about as it heads into a record 24-race season that starts in Bahrain on March 2 and ends in Abu Dhabi on December 8.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner cleared on charges of misconduct Motorsport
  2. This is what the new BMW 5 Series costs in South Africa New Models
  3. Verstappen says Horner is ‘very important’ to Red Bull’s success Motorsport
  4. GWM to launch new bakkies and Haval SUVs in South Africa New Models
  5. Botterill and Cummings fly the flag for Toyota Gazoo Racing on Dakar stage 9 Motorsport

Latest Videos

Lakewood Church Shooting - Bodycam, Related Video, Released. Houston, TX from ...
South Africa's ANC launches election manifesto - AP explains