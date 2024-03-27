Soccer

Bafana ‘don’t have to be afraid of any team in Africa any more’: Broos

27 March 2024 - 10:43
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Bafana Bafana's Themba Zwane celebrates one of his goals wirth teammates in the Fifa Series international friendly match against Algeria at Stade Nelson Mandela in Algiers on Tuesday night.
Image: Djaffar Ladjal/BackpagePix

Hugo Broos said his team's exciting 3-3 Fifa Series friendly draw against Algeria in Algiers on Tuesday night was another indication Bafana Bafana are no longer scared of anyone on the continent. 

Bafana are riding the crest of a wave having earned their best finish in 24 years of third place at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast. They recovered from the disappointment of drawing 1-1 with 164th-ranked minnows Andorra on Thursday with a share of the spoils against fancied 43rd-ranked Algeria in the six-goal thriller in front of a packed house of their own fans at the 40,000-seat Stade Nelson Mandela.

Though South Africa failed to protect their lead twice against the Fennec Foxes, their performance will serve as another morale booster before their crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe in June. 

“What a game. It was a fantastic game from both teams but the performance of South Africa was really good,” Bafana coach Broos said afterwards. 

“We played against a strong team and I don't think there was much difference in quality. That means we have made a lot of progress over the past months.

“We showed it at Afcon and we did it again against Algeria and we don’t have to be afraid of any team in Africa any more.” 

Broos was impressed with the confidence and camaraderie of his players, who, as they did at the Nations Cup, fought for each other in the hostile away conditions. 

“The team has confidence; what I saw at Afcon is not only a team being together on the pitch but also outside the pitch and this is important. We have 22 players but there are only 11 who can play and you see those guys on the bench supporting those who are on the pitch. 

“This is a good thing and when you see it as a coach you can only be happy. They show togetherness on the pitch, they show they are a team and everyone does his job. They want to win the game and the mentality is good.

“What we saw at Afcon, we saw it again against Algeria and that means we have made a lot of progress.” 

Broos handed a number of opportunities to players on the fringes in the two matches in Algeria. He said some have done enough to be considered for the World Cup qualifiers. 

“Without mentioning names, I think there are some players who have convinced me and they will be there again during the World Cup qualifiers in June. Others didn’t disappoint me but maybe it was a little too early for them and this is normal. 

“You bring certain players but find it is too early for them at this level. They showed their qualities at this camp but the level is higher and they have to adapt.

“From all the new players we took with us there was no-one who really disappointed me. This is also progression for the team. 

“We will see in June who will be selected. I don’t think now is the moment to talk about individual players but there are some players we can use in the next games.” 

