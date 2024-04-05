Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said on Friday he would not rule out recruiting retired Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel to replace Lewis Hamilton next season.
Vettel, 36, has said he is potentially in the market for a 2025 comeback and is talking to Wolff and others. Hamilton, who is joining Ferrari, said on Thursday the German driver would be an amazing option for the German manufacturer.
“Sebastian is someone you can never discount,” Wolff told reporters, when asked whether he would be interested in the four-time world champion.
“His track record is phenomenal. Sometimes maybe taking a break is also good to re-evaluate what's important for you and refine your motivation.”
While Wolff said he had a shortlist of drivers in mind a decision was not imminent.
“It's much too early for us to commit to a driver, whether very young or very experienced ... the next few months will give us more clues.”
Wolff says Mercedes not ruling out Vettel bid
Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)
