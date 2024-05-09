Motorsport

FIA's first female CEO departs after 18 months

09 May 2024 - 08:20 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Natalie Robyn is leaving Formula One's governing body after serving just 18 months as its first female CEO, the FIA said on Wednesday.
Natalie Robyn is leaving Formula One's governing body after serving just 18 months as its first female CEO, the FIA said on Wednesday.
Image: Marcel ter Bals/Orange Pictures/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Natalie Robyn is leaving Formula One's governing body after serving just 18 months as its first female CEO, the FIA said on Wednesday.

Robyn was one of the most senior female executives in motorsport and her arrival from the auto industry was hailed by the FIA as a “transformative moment” for an organisation led by Emirati Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Ben Sulayem had also highlighted Robyn's appointment as proof of his commitment to equality and diversity after a controversy over remarks he had once made about women “who think they are smarter than men”.

The governing body said Robyn had decided to pursue opportunities elsewhere and was leaving by mutual agreement at the end of May.

“Performing in the role of CEO at the FIA has been an enormous privilege and I am grateful to have directed a programme of restructuring and reform,” she was quoted as saying.

“Now is the time to step away in the knowledge that the organisation is better placed for the challenges which lie ahead.”

Robyn is the fourth senior employee to depart the FIA since December.

Sporting director Steve Nielsen, single-seater technical director Tim Goss and women's commission head Deborah Mayer have all left.

The FIA is facing legal action brought by Susie Wolff, the director of the all-female F1 Academy support series and wife of Mercedes team boss Toto, after a conflict of interest inquiry last year.

The relationship between Liberty Media-owned Formula One and the FIA deteriorated last year, with the two sides at loggerheads over a number of issues including possible expansion to 11 teams.

READ MORE

US House judiciary chair probes F1’s Andretti rejection

The chair of the US House of Representatives judiciary committee has launched an investigation into Formula One's rejection of Andretti Cadillac's ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Miami GP sets F1 record for a live US television audience

Sunday's Miami Grand Prix drew Formula One's biggest live US television audience with an average 3.1-million viewers watching the race on ABC and a ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Simola Hillclimb Day 2: TimesLIVE takes the win in Class A1

The final day of the 2024 Simola Hillclimb dawned to clear skies and a weather report promising zero rain, a welcome relief after it had poured for ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. With used car prices down, selling your car may not be enough to cover the loan news
  2. BMW 7 Series is voted South Africa's 2024 Car of the Year news
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the Jaecoo J7 New Models
  4. Stirling Moss hailed as true racer at memorial service Motorsport
  5. FIA's first female CEO departs after 18 months Motorsport

Latest Videos

'Infrastructure is key to Africa's future': Harith CEO Tshepo Mahloele & actor ...
CCTV captures moment George building collapses, panic ensues