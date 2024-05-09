South Africa

George building collapse: Six more people were on site than initial count

44 people still unaccounted for, says municipality

09 May 2024 - 08:17
About 200 emergency services personnel are working around the clock to rescue workers trapped under rubble at the construction site in George
Image: Herman Pieters, Garden Route District Municipality

The Garden Route district joint operational centre has established that 81 people were on site when a building under construction in George collapsed on Monday.

George municipality spokesperson Chantel Edwards-Klose said on Thursday this followed intensive discussions and scrutiny of the safety records with the responsible contractors.

The number of workers at the Victoria Street site was previously reported as 75.

Rescue operations passed the 64-hour mark with 37 retrieved workers, of whom eight were deceased, 16 in critical condition, six with life-threatening injuries and seven sustaining minor injuries.

The municipality said the emergency response team was now implementing more substantive concrete breakers and deploying additional trucks to remove building rubble from the site as 44 people were still unaccounted for.

Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi is expected to visit the site on Thursday for an update from rescuers and the department's occupational health and safety inspectors. 

‘I thought I was dying under the stones and sand’: Worker saved from George building collapse

Survivors tell of distress and miracle rescue from collapsed George building
3 hours ago

Rescue workers and volunteers push through exhaustion to continue search

First responders have been stretched to their limit, working more than 60 hours to rescue people trapped under the debris of a collapsed multistorey ...
4 hours ago

Survivor recounts moment he emerged from George building collapse

Moses Malala, a 34-year-old construction worker who escaped the wreckage of a multistorey building in George in the Western Cape, recalls the moment ...
4 hours ago

Families still harbour hope 48 hours after George building collapse

As the tally of workers retrieved from the collapsed construction site in George remained unchanged at 36 for most of Wednesday with 39 people ...
14 hours ago

LISTEN | Search and rescue operations continue at collapsed George building

Western Cape local government and environmental affairs MEC Anton Bredell says though the 48-hour mark is approaching since the collapse of a ...
18 hours ago
