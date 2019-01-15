Toyota Supra fully revealed - at last

After one of the longest teaser campaigns in automotive history, Toyota has finally unveiled its Supra sports coupe in its full, undisguised form at the Detroit motor show.

The car has already been leaked to the world as a disguised prototype and many of its technical secrets have been leaked along the way, but it’s been confirmed that the rear-wheel drive two-seater will be available in two grades: 3.0 and 3.0 Premium.

Both will be powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged inline six-cylinder petrol engine that produces 250kW of power and 500Nm of torque and is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with racing-style paddle shifters.

Both grades will also come standard with serious performance features including adaptive suspension, an active rear differential. With the assistance of a launch control function the car takes 4.3 seconds to sprint from rest to 100km/h, says Toyota.

The car has a Sports mode that changes the engine sound and response, shift pattern, damping, steering and active differential. The vehicle stability control has a special "track" setting that can be selected, reducing the level of system intervention.