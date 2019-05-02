Rabid 405kW Jaguar F-Pace SVR is now available in SA
Super-SUV capable of 0-100km/h in 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 283km/h
Jaguar’s highest performance SUV, the F-Pace SVR, is now available in SA.
With outputs of 405kW and 680Nm the speedy SUV is capable of a 0-100km/h sprint in a claimed 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 283km/h.
Inspired by the F-Type sports car, the new SVR features Jaguar’s Variable Valve Active Exhaust System which provides a throaty soundtrack and is another factor behind the SVR’s increased performance capability. The advanced design allows increased exhaust flow and is 6.6kg lighter than the standard system.
To make the most of the SVR’s 5.0l V8 Supercharged engine, Jaguar’s eight-speed Quickshift automatic transmission has been specially calibrated and its uprated suspension delivers driving dynamics to match its performance. The chassis upgrades include stiffened suspension for a 5% reduction in body roll.
SVR-specific lightweight forged 21- and optional 22-inch alloy wheels are wider at the rear by 25mm compared to the front and contribute to the SVR’s enhanced handling. The 22-inch wheels are 2.4kg lighter on the front and 1.7kg lighter on the rear and are designed to deliver greater airflow to larger 395mm front and 396mm rear brake discs.
Brake discs feature an advanced two-piece construction on the front and rear to reduce weight, further contributing to the SVR’s agile handling.
Aerodynamic enhancements include larger air intakes at the front and side fender vents that lower pressure in the wheel arches, reduce lift and provide additional cooling while also optimising high-speed stability. In addition, unique wheel arch extensions and lower body mouldings identify the SVR as the range-topper.
At the rear, a unique spoiler is joined by a new bumper housing the quad tailpipes of the Active Exhaust system. The bumper incorporates side strakes that aid aerodynamic performance by smoothing airflow away from the rear of the vehicle. An exclusive SVR bonnet also features vents to help extract air from the engine bay.
Along with the visual enhancements, the F-Pace SVR features a sports-tuned Electronic Differential and Adaptive Dynamics, while Torque Vectoring by Braking provides controlled independent braking on the individual inside front and rear wheels, maximising capability through even the tightest corners.
The Dynamic Stability Control system has been adapted to reduce engine torque or apply braking to individual wheels to help maintain the chosen line when cornering.
Jaguar’s engineers have also developed a unique Dynamic Driving Mode for the SVR, which initiates faster, more responsive gearshifts, sharper throttle responses and increased steering response, which all combine to provide a more engaging driving experience.
The Electronic Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) has been tuned to be more direct in the Dynamic mode.
All-Wheel Drive with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics, All Surface Progress Control and Adaptive Surface Response ensure the SUV can handle all weather conditions and a wide variety of surfaces.
Inside, the F-Pace SVR features slimline performance front seats that provide enhanced lateral support and have signature lozenge quilting and embossed SVR logo. Unique rear seats echo the heavily sculpted designs up front and the SUV’s sports car character is underlined by the Sport Shift Selector. An SVR branded steering wheel features aluminium paddle shifters.
Practicality and space is plentiful, including a roomy 650l boot.
Passengers are connected and entertained with 4G WiFi for up to eight devices.
The F-PACE SVR is priced from R1,499,400 and comes with Jaguar’s standard five-year/100,000km Care Plan.
The new F-PACE SVR will make its public debut in SA by competing at the Jaguar Simola Hillclimb in Knysna this weekend.