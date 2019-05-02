South Africa

Striking workers resume protest at Durban City Hall

02 May 2019 - 08:11 By Yasantha Naidoo
Thousands of municipal employees from the city's water and sanitation department protested outside the Durban City Hall on Tuesday. Municipal refuse trucks blockaded entrances around the building, with some tipping refuse on to the roads.
Thousands of municipal employees from the city's water and sanitation department protested outside the Durban City Hall on Tuesday. Municipal refuse trucks blockaded entrances around the building, with some tipping refuse on to the roads.
Image: Orrin Singh

Police have been deployed to Durban's city hall, where striking municipal workers have gathered outside the building to continue their protest against "unfair" salary adjustments.

Disgruntled water and sanitation employees brought the city to a standstill on Tuesday. Thousands of workers gathered outside the city hall to protest over claims that city mayor Zandile Gumede had allegedly unfairly promoted uMkhonto weSizwe veterans employed in the department.

Metro spokesman senior superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said members had been deployed in their numbers to the city hall on Thursday morning. 

"Municipal workers have gathered in Church Walk at the city hall and deployments are in place. The armoured vehicles and multi-disciplinary teams are also in place."

Sewpersad said police were also attending to a situation at the Durban Solid Waste depot, where some workers had allegedly been locked into their offices.

This is a developing story.

MORE

Hawks nab 'dirty' eThekwini municipal officials over R208m waste tender

Two senior eThewkini municipality officials and seven service providers were arrested by the Hawks on Tuesday over an allegedly illegally awarded ...
News
21 hours ago

eThekwini municipality to haul striking water workers to court

The eThekwini Municipality is in the process of applying for a court interdict to force striking water and sanitation workers to go back to work.
News
2 days ago

Durban taps dry as water, sanitation workers vow to extend strike

Striking eThekwini municipality water and sanitation department employees have vowed to intensify their protest amidst concerns that services could ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Alleged thief trapped inside the Shoprite store he tried to rob South Africa
  2. Parents sue after teen’s sex ordeal in private hospital South Africa
  3. WATCH | Woman fights back after man on motorbike mugs her South Africa
  4. Man is gunned down outside Boksburg home in attempted robbery South Africa
  5. Sars manager in trouble for using a gorilla to address black staff News

Latest Videos

Water, jobs and illegal immigration: This is the state of Johannesburg
Caught on camera: Woman gets mugged then mugs attacker
X