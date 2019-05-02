Striking workers resume protest at Durban City Hall

Police have been deployed to Durban's city hall, where striking municipal workers have gathered outside the building to continue their protest against "unfair" salary adjustments.

Disgruntled water and sanitation employees brought the city to a standstill on Tuesday. Thousands of workers gathered outside the city hall to protest over claims that city mayor Zandile Gumede had allegedly unfairly promoted uMkhonto weSizwe veterans employed in the department.

Metro spokesman senior superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said members had been deployed in their numbers to the city hall on Thursday morning.

"Municipal workers have gathered in Church Walk at the city hall and deployments are in place. The armoured vehicles and multi-disciplinary teams are also in place."

Sewpersad said police were also attending to a situation at the Durban Solid Waste depot, where some workers had allegedly been locked into their offices.

This is a developing story.