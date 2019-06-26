All the biggest Porsche Taycan teasers in one place

For over a year, Porsche has been teasing the production version of the Mission E concept via spec reveals, shadowed videos, and obscure photographs of the Taycan in camouflage. To add to the list, the company on Tuesday published several sketches of the model – the company's first all-electric vehicle – showing off every angle of the exterior.

Though Porsche's very first all-electric production model isn't expected to launch until late 2020, the marketing campaign surrounding the vehicle has been ongoing for four years.

Since the company debuted the Mission E concept EV in 2015, rumours have been pointing towards the development of a production version of the model and, sure enough, that model was announced two years later in June 2018. Since the Taycan was officially reported, Porsche has been releasing teasers every couple months about the car's development progress.