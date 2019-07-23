Honda refreshes its Civic range
Honda South Africa gives its capable but slow-selling Civic an update
The 10th generation Honda Civic is a somewhat underrated car. I once had a 1.5T Executive on test over the 2016 December holidays and enjoyed it immensely. It rode well. It handled well. Thanks to the adoption of turbocharging (finally) you no longer felt that your next overtaking manoeuvre down the N1 would end in a grisly head-on collision.
Interior space might have been a bit lacking – especially towards the rear where that sloping coupé-esque roof line dominates proceedings – but the quality of the materials used in crafting the cabin certainly were not. The list of standard features was long and that terrible two-tier instrument cluster had (finally) been binned – for the first time in years I could actually see how fast I was going when behind the wheel of a Civic.
Perhaps it's the pricing or the lack of local brand cachet but this Honda hasn't really sold very well. In fact I seldom see them on the streets, which a shame because it really is a solid and enjoyable machine. Anyway, lack of sales success aside, Honda South Africa has given the 10th generation Civic something of a midlife makeover with new features such as:
- A revised front grille that lends the car a slightly more sporting appearance.
- Chrome detailing at the bottom of the rear apron (and around the front fog lights of the 1.8 Elegance and 1.5T Executive models).
- New wheels. The entry-level 1.8 Comfort model now rides upon 16-inch double-spoke alloy wheels finished in Shark Grey. The 1.8 Elegance and 1.5T Executive both come fitted with Dark Grey 17-inch wheels with 'scythe-shaped' spokes. Finally, the 1.5T Sport gets 17-inch alloy wheels painted in a menacing shade of Berlina Black.
- The infotainment system now boasts additional hard buttons to allow for easier operation on the move.
- Honda has spliced in extra sound-deadening material for superior NVH suppression.
- While the exterior colour palette remains the same, Orchid White Pearl makes way for Platinum Pearl White.
Other than that there's not much else happening in this game of vehicular spot-the-difference. Two engine derivatives remain but in reality the 1.5T is the only one you should consider, as the naturally-aspirated 1.8 is disappointedly gutless – especially up at altitude.
Pricing for the new refreshed 2019 Honda Civic range is as follows:
1.8 Comfort CVT – R364,500
1.8 Elegance CVT – R408,500
1.5T Sport CVT – R474,700
1.5T Executive CVT – R507,600