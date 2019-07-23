Honda refreshes its Civic range

The 10th generation Honda Civic is a somewhat underrated car. I once had a 1.5T Executive on test over the 2016 December holidays and enjoyed it immensely. It rode well. It handled well. Thanks to the adoption of turbocharging (finally) you no longer felt that your next overtaking manoeuvre down the N1 would end in a grisly head-on collision.

Interior space might have been a bit lacking – especially towards the rear where that sloping coupé-esque roof line dominates proceedings – but the quality of the materials used in crafting the cabin certainly were not. The list of standard features was long and that terrible two-tier instrument cluster had (finally) been binned – for the first time in years I could actually see how fast I was going when behind the wheel of a Civic.