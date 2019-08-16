Is it a scooter? Is it a skateboard? Nope, it’s the Audi e-tron scooter
Audi has launched a new e-scooter concept that combines the advantages of an electric scooter and a skateboard. The 12kg, foldable electric scooter can be carried on a bus or train and used to conveniently cover the last metres of travel, for example, from a parking space to the final destination, at a speed of up to 20km/h.
It’s expected to go on sale in late 2020 and will cost about €2,000 (R34,000).
“With the Audi e-tron Scooter, we appeal to customers who are on the move in cities, sustainably and multimodally — and for whom style and functionality are important,” says Thorsten Schrader, project manager for micro-mobility at Audi.
The e-scooter is like a skateboard as riders use feet to shift their weight on the movable axles on four wheels. Legally required are a headlight, daytime running light, rear light and brake light.
The 20km range is achieved through brake energy recuperation while a hydraulic foot brake provides additional safety.
MOTORING PODCAST | Cargumentative - One man's trash is another man's ideal restoration