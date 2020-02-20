123kW Triumph 3 Rocket blasts into SA

The Triumph Rocket 3 has arrived in SA with a big trick up its sleeve: it’s powered by the world’s largest production motorcycle engine.

The Rocket 3 shook up the motorcycle cruiser market when it was first launched in 2004 with a 2,300cc engine, and for 2020 this super-cruiser gets a growth spurt to 2,500cc.

The triple-cylinder lump delivers 221Nm to give it the highest torque of any bike engine, along with 123kW of power, to provide what Triumph describes as supercar-matching acceleration. The big engine perches in a motorcycle that’s shed more than 40kg to further improve the power-to-weight equation.

The Rocket 3 super-cruiser is available in two models: a 3 R performance roadster and a touring-orientated 3 GT with handlebars shaped for better long-distance comfort. The footrests can be adjusted to cater for different-sized riders, while the GT also has a height-adjustable pillion backrest.

The big engine perches in a bike with a muscular and imposing presence, accentuated by modern details such as twin LED headlights and daytime running lights.

New lightweight multispoke cast aluminium wheels enhance the bold look, with the Rocket 3 R’s wheels featuring a blacked-out finish, while the Rocket 3 GT model goes one step further with exposed machining on the rim and spokes.