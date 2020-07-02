REVIEW | 2020 Audi A7 55 TFSI is the smoothest of operators

Sade’s Smooth Operator would be a fitting theme song for the new Audi A7. You find yourself inadvertently driving too fast as the car’s quiet finesse is so effective at masking the speed.

There is a Sport setting which quickens the throttle and gearshifts and firms up the suspension, but even then the powerful A7 doesn’t turn into any kind of sabre-toothed beast; the silky tranquility is always there even when the four-door coupé quietly whisks from 0 to 100km/h in 5.3 seconds and tops out at a governed 250km/h.

This smooth, understated performance is precisely what some people might be looking for in a sporty executive. For those who wish for more adrenaline-raising histrionics, the more powerful (and louder) S7 and RS7 models are on the way soon to provide that.

The car on test here is the Audi 55 TFSI Sportback quattro S tronic, currently the only version of the new A7 available in SA. Its name is quite a mouthful and translated it means a 3.0l turbocharged V6 engine with outputs of 250kW and 500Nm, channelled via all-wheel drive and an automatic gearbox.

A four-door car with a steeply raked rear roofline and integrated boot lid, the A7 is described by Audi as a gran turismo that has the styling of a coupé, the space of a sedan and the variability of an Avant.