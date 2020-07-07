Powerful new BMW X5 and X6 M Competition models arrive in SA
BMW on Tuesday announced that its rapid new X5 and X6 M Competition models are now available in SA.
Both come armed with the Munich firm's high-revving, twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 engine (as seen in the M5) that produces 460kW at 6,000rpm and 750Nm of torque between 1,800 to 5,600rpm. These enviable figures allow for a claimed 0 to 100km/h sprint time of 3.8 seconds - up to 0.4 seconds faster than their predecessors.
To ensure optimal power delivery in all conditions, the X5 and X6 M Competition both come equipped with an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic as well as BMW's rear-biased M xDrive all‑wheel-drive system that is bolstered here by an Active M Differential to further optimise traction and dynamics during hard driving.
Sharp handling characteristics are an essential part of any M car, and as such a raft of chassis tweaks have been applied to both models, the most obvious being the fitment of staggered M light-alloy wheels: 21-inch up front and 22-inch at the rear.
Other modifications include bespoke suspension mountings with unique kinematic and elasto-kinematic properties for increased body stiffness. BMW also bolted in its proven M-specific adaptive suspension system that features electronically controlled dampers and active roll stabilisation. The engineers also dialed in more aggressive camber values.
M Compound Brakes come fitted as as standard with six-piston calipers and 395mm discs doing duty on the front axle and single-piston calipers and 380mm discs at the rear.
Inside the cabin you can look forward to features such as BMW Live Cockpit Professional with satnav, a Head-Up Display with M-specific readouts and ultra-supportive M Multifunction seats wrapped in fine-grain Merino leather. Drivers are also able to adjust the parameters of the engine, steering, dampers, M xDrive and braking systems. Two user-defined profiles can be saved and selected via M buttons on the steering wheel.
As far as pricing is concerned, the X5 M Competition will set you back R 2,632,258. The X6 M Competition is yours for R2,733,420.
Group motoring editor, Denis Droppa, will be piloting both of these beasts on Thursday, so stay tuned for his full driving impressions.