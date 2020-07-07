Powerful new BMW X5 and X6 M Competition models arrive in SA

BMW on Tuesday announced that its rapid new X5 and X6 M Competition models are now available in SA.

Both come armed with the Munich firm's high-revving, twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 engine (as seen in the M5) that produces 460kW at 6,000rpm and 750Nm of torque between 1,800 to 5,600rpm. These enviable figures allow for a claimed 0 to 100km/h sprint time of 3.8 seconds - up to 0.4 seconds faster than their predecessors.

To ensure optimal power delivery in all conditions, the X5 and X6 M Competition both come equipped with an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic as well as BMW's rear-biased M xDrive all‑wheel-drive system that is bolstered here by an Active M Differential to further optimise traction and dynamics during hard driving.