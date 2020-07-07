New Models

Powerful new BMW X5 and X6 M Competition models arrive in SA

07 July 2020 - 11:52 By Motoring Reporter
The new BMW X6 M Competition is now available in SA.
The new BMW X6 M Competition is now available in SA.
Image: Supplied

BMW on Tuesday announced that its rapid new X5 and X6 M Competition models are now available in SA.

Both come armed with the Munich firm's high-revving, twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 engine (as seen in the M5) that produces 460kW at 6,000rpm and 750Nm of torque between 1,800 to 5,600rpm. These enviable figures allow for a claimed 0 to 100km/h sprint time of 3.8 seconds - up to 0.4 seconds faster than their predecessors.

To ensure optimal power delivery in all conditions, the X5 and X6 M Competition both come equipped with an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic as well as BMW's rear-biased M xDrive all‑wheel-drive system that is bolstered here by an Active M Differential to further optimise traction and dynamics during hard driving. 

The new X5 M Competition will sprint to 100km/h in a mere 3.8 seconds.
The new X5 M Competition will sprint to 100km/h in a mere 3.8 seconds.
Image: Supplied

Sharp handling characteristics are an essential part of any M car, and as such a raft of chassis tweaks have been applied to both models, the most obvious being the fitment of staggered M light-alloy wheels: 21-inch up front and 22-inch at the rear.

Other modifications include bespoke suspension mountings with unique kinematic and elasto-kinematic properties for increased body stiffness. BMW also bolted in its proven M-specific adaptive suspension system that features electronically controlled dampers and active roll stabilisation. The engineers also dialed in more aggressive camber values.

M Compound Brakes come fitted as as standard with six-piston calipers and 395mm discs doing duty on the front axle and single-piston calipers and 380mm discs at the rear.  

Both models come fitted the same twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 engine you get in the M5.
Both models come fitted the same twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 engine you get in the M5.
Image: Supplied

Inside the cabin you can look forward to features such as BMW Live Cockpit Professional with satnav, a Head-Up Display with M-specific readouts and ultra-supportive M Multifunction seats wrapped in fine-grain Merino leather. Drivers are also able to adjust the parameters of the engine, steering, dampers, M xDrive and braking systems. Two user-defined profiles can be saved and selected via M buttons on the steering wheel.

As far as pricing is concerned, the X5 M Competition will set you back R 2,632,258. The X6 M Competition is yours for R2,733,420.

Group motoring editor, Denis Droppa, will be piloting both of these beasts on Thursday, so stay tuned for his full driving impressions. 

New Ford Ranger Raptor rumoured to come with powerful V6 engines

Petrol and diesel V6s could give the rally-inspired bakkie a welcome shot of power
Motoring
3 hours ago

Ineos Grenadier 4x4 aims to turn back the hands of time

The new British offroader wants to occupy the vacant position left by the old Land Rover Defender
Motoring
5 days ago

BMW is just about ready to launch its explosive new M3 and M4 models

With 34 years of class-leading performance, the latest M projectiles are just around the corner
Motoring
5 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | America's 480km/h Tuatara sports car in flame-spitting action New Models
  2. How to take care of your car battery during winter news
  3. Ferrari SF90 Stradale is coming to SA - with a R10.5m price tag First Drives
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Reviews
  5. Lewis Hamilton regrets being 'silenced' on taking a knee in the past Motorsport

Latest Videos

'The dark outsiders': Who are the founders of SA Satanic Church?
Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
X