New Ford Ranger Raptor rumoured to come with powerful V6 engines

Rumours of Ford’s Ranger Raptor getting a more powerful engine have been circulating since early this year.

The buzz suggested that Ford of Australia was looking to shoehorn a V8 from the Mustang GT inside the bonnet of the burly bakkie that’s styled and engineered with the ethos of the Baja 500.

This was reportedly shot down by Ford executives but recent reports have again surfaced on Australian motoring website CarExpert.com.au that the next-generation Ford Ranger Raptor will come in three levels of power.

The current 2.0-litre four cylinder diesel that gives it 157kW and 500Nm will continue doing duty in the range but there may also be options of a 2.7-litre petrol turbo V6 with outputs of 242kW and 542Nm, or a powerful 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel with 195kW and 600Nm. Both V6s are used in the Ford F-150 pickup in the US.

The latter engine could pit the Raptor directly against the VW Amarok V6 which produces 190kW and 580Nm. The next-generation Ranger and VW Amarok will be built on a shared platform, with the local Ford plant all but confirmed to start building the new Ranger alongside the Amarok at Ford SA’s Silverton plant.

It’s speculated the local production will commence in 2021.