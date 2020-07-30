What to expect from the new Kia Sonet that's heading for SA later this year

Early in the year at the Delhi Auto Expo 2020 in India, Kia showed the Sonet concept. This compact vehicle will be the brand’s entry point into its SUV range and slot in below the larger Seltos.

The Korean company has now shown a rendering of what the final production will look like, styled with a sophisticated and emotive design to woo youthful buyers.

The Sonet is being built at Kia’s Andhra Pradesh manufacturing facilities in India where it also manufactures the Seltos.

The tiger nose grille with a three-dimensional geometric mesh dominates the front and is the start of a look of cuddly and rugged aggression favoured at this end of the niche. Think Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, Suzuki Ignis and a few more which it competes with.

“With the new Kia Sonet, we had the ambition to give this compact SUV a strong and muscular character found only in much larger vehicles. With this in mind, we have designed what we believe is a great SUV with a uniquely sporty attitude, a confident stance and a dynamic silhouette,” said Karim Habib, Senior Vice-President and Head of Kia Design Center at Kia Motors Corporation.

The company has not given information on specification and powertrains but it’s expected Kia Sonet will share its engine and transmission options with its Hyundai Venue cousin. This will quite likely mean a three-cylinder turbocharged 1.0l petrol engine with 88kW and 172Nm and a choice between six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic dual clutch transmission choices.

Fuel consumption could be similar ballpark figure of 6.5l/100km for the manuals and 6.9l/100km for self-shifting models. There’s a possibility of a diesel engine seeing that Kia recently introduced a range of Seltos CRDI models.

The company also says the new Kia Sonet will feature the same uncompromising attention to detail and a selection of colours and materials. Its official premier will happen soon at a yet to be announced date and venue, and will make its market debut starting in India.

The funky new SUV is expected in SA late in 2020. Local market specification will be communicated closer to launch date.