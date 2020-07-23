2020 Mahindra TUV300 gets a bold new look
Mahindra on Thursday unveiled a refreshed version of its TUV300. Prioritising style over substance, the front of this quirky seven-seater now sports a five-slat radiator grille with chrome accents, redesigned headlamps with a carbon-black finish as well as an all-new lower bumper that features a widened air inlet and two squared-off fog lamps as standard.
Also forming part of this refresh is black side-cladding running between the wheel arches, a new rear-mounted spare wheel cover with a stylish “X” design, plus a sporty rear spoiler (though why you'd need this on a seven-seater, lord knows). Customers are able to choose between four colours: Lava Red, Diamond White, De Sat Silver and Sunset Orange.
Not a whole lot has changed on the interior front except for the addition of new silver detailing around the air vents and main controls. While not new, standard features include a multifunction steering wheel, rear park assist, air-conditioning and an infotainment system with Bluetooth phone connectivity and a built-in voice messaging system.
Power is provided by Mahindra’s 1.5 proven mHawk turbodiesel engine that pumps out 73.5kW at 3,750rpm and 240Nm worth of torque between 1,600rpm and 2,800rpm. Drive is delivered to the front wheels only via a five-speed manual transmission.
It's important to note that these revisions are for the time being only available on the range-topping T8 model that is priced at R254,999. This includes a five-year/90,000km service plan, three-year/100,000km comprehensive mechanical warranty and roadside assistance service.