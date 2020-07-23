2020 Mahindra TUV300 gets a bold new look

Not a whole lot has changed on the interior front except for the addition of new silver detailing around the air vents and main controls. While not new, standard features include a multifunction steering wheel, rear park assist, air-conditioning and an infotainment system with Bluetooth phone connectivity and a built-in voice messaging system.

Power is provided by Mahindra’s 1.5 proven mHawk turbodiesel engine that pumps out 73.5kW at 3,750rpm and 240Nm worth of torque between 1,600rpm and 2,800rpm. Drive is delivered to the front wheels only via a five-speed manual transmission.

It's important to note that these revisions are for the time being only available on the range-topping T8 model that is priced at R254,999. This includes a five-year/90,000km service plan, three-year/100,000km comprehensive mechanical warranty and roadside assistance service.