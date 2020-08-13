New Models

The Volkswagen Caddy Mini Camper is made for the wilderness

13 August 2020 - 08:00 By Phuti Mpyane
The Campervan is the perfect partner for a spontaneous adventure. Picture: SUPPLIED
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has presented a mini camper as successor to the Caddy Beach, a derivative aimed at camping or cross country travelling.

The model has been in circulation in other markets since 2005 and VWSA Commercial has never considered it for local market entry despite the availability of the larger Caravelle-based California Beach.

The new VW Caddy mini camper is based on the new generation Caddy that’s expected to launch here next year. It retains everyday utility with a bed and storage bags that are removable. The bed is almost 2m long while a panoramic glass roof allows campers to slumber under the stars.

This camping Caddy also gets a rear tent to extend the living quarters, with lightweight camping chairs and a table provided.

The new Caddy features plenty of assistance systems for comfort and safety on the move. It gets Travel Assist, which is a first for a Volkswagen Commercial car and a system that uses adaptive cruise control, a lane keeping system and a steering wheel fitted with capacitive sensors to enable the Caddy to drive itself over a range of speeds with at least one hand constantly placed on the wheel.

Also new in the Caddy is Trailer Assist which is useful when reversing with a trailer. The driver needs only to select reverse gear, press a button to activate the system and indicate the intended direction using the mirror adjustment switch that functions like a joystick, and moderate throttle and brake. The car will autonomously steer into desired places.

For safety on the move the camper gets side-assist, rear traffic alert, and the usual ABS, traction systems and airbags. Powering the Caddy are new generation four-cylinder TSI and TDI engines. Outputs range between 55kW and 90kW.

Volkswagen SA product spokesperson Siyanga Madikizela says the company will decide model ranges and specification of the new Caddy closer to its 2021 launch. There’s no official word on whether the camping Caddy will be part of the line up.

