2020 Renault Duster gets the TechRoad treatment

20 August 2020 - 10:39 By Motoring Reporter
The stylish new Renault Duster TechRoad starts at R316,900.
Renault SA on Thursday unveiled its new Duster TechRoad 4x2: a flagship model that packs a host of unique styling features.

The exterior benefits from 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, gloss black door mirrors and bespoke badging. Complemented by silver roof rails, a chrome-licked radiator grille and over-sized front and rear skid-plates, it's fair to say that the 2020 Duster TechRoad is a rather handsome piece of kit. Renault is also offering customers the chance to spec it in a brand new shade of paint called “Iron Blue”. 

Climb inside and you will notice that the cabin benefits from stylish blue accents on the seat upholstery and on the dashboard. Fitted as standard in the Duster TechRoad is a Renault Media Nav Evolution infotainment system that's controlled via a large seven-inch touchscreen. Supporting both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, it also offers full Bluetooth connectivity, integrated satellite navigation plus a handy reversing camera. Other niceties include cruise control, automatic climate control and rear parking sensors.

Engine wise the new Duster TechRoad is available exclusively with Renault's excellent 1.5 dCi diesel engine in two states of tune. The 4x2 five-speed manual version delivers 66kW and 210Nm while the 4x2 six-speed EDC automatic ups this to 80kW and 250Nm.

In terms of pricing you can expect to pay R316,900 for the Duster 1.5 dCi TechRoad 4x2 and R350,900 for the 1.5 dCi TechRoad EDC 4x2. Both come with Renault's five-year/150,000km warranty and three-year/45,000km service plan as standard.

